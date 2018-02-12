

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said that it is in advanced negotiations regarding the sale of the Segment Flat Rolled Products to Wieland-Werke AG, Ulm. Today the parties signed a term sheet, which governs key aspects of a possible transaction. In addition, this also governs a possible purchase contract, the details of which are yet to be negotiated.



The term sheet is subject to approval by Aurubis AG's Supervisory Board, which in principle views the enterprise positively.



With the sale, Aurubis would leave the strip business completely. This step would be in accordance with Aurubis' new strategic focus.



Segment Flat Rolled Products includes production sites in the USA, the Netherlands, Finland and Germany, the slitting centers in Slovakia, Italy and Great Britain, as well as a global sales network. Additionally, the 50% stake in Schwermetall Halbzeugwerk GmbH & Co. KG belongs to this segment; the other 50 % is already held by Wieland-Werke.



