John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWa) (NYSE:JWb), the Austrian Academic Library Consortium (KEMÖ) and the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) today announced a three-year combined open access publication and subscription agreement. This transformative agreement will provide researchers and students at 22 institutions affiliated with KEMÖ access to all subscription journals published by Wiley. Corresponding authors from KEMÖ-affiliated institutions will also be able to publish unlimited open access articles in Wiley's hybrid journals at no charge to the author.

Brigitte Kromp, University of Vienna, Head of the Austrian Central Library for Physics and Chemistry Library and mandatee for Open Access in the Austrian Academic Library Consortium commented: "We are very pleased to make another significant step towards making Austrian research open access. We were looking for a transitional agreement that can maximise these opportunities while continuing to access Wiley's journals. The agreement ticks all these boxes and aligns with our strategic goals."

Over the lifetime of the agreement, KEMÖ, the FWF and Wiley will monitor and assess the arrangement to ensure that it continues to meet the needs and strategic goals of the Austrian Higher Education Sector and the FWF.

Susanne Tremml, Head Office of the Austrian Academic Library Consortium, stated: "We are happy that after several agreements with an open access component in place, the consortium is now able to offer this possibility for its members with Wiley. The agreed open access workflow for authors, libraries and the publisher will facilitate effortless managing. We are looking forward to seeing an additional boost in open access publications in Austria."

Katharina Rieck, representative of the FWF and responsible for open access, emphasised: "The agreement has shown that constructive cooperation between publishers, libraries and funding organisations can lead to a result that benefits everyone, but especially researchers. The FWF hopes that this example will be followed by more publishers soon in order to increase openness of results of publicly funded research."

To ensure that all eligible researchers and students benefit from the new agreement with KEMÖ and the FWF, Wiley continues to invest in new technology, including new enhancements to the Author Services platform. Upon article acceptance, eligible authors at KEMÖ-affiliated institutions will automatically be identified and notified of the opportunity to publish open access at no cost. There are also clear reminders and further eligibility checks throughout Author Services to help guide authors in taking advantage of the agreement. These functionalities create a seamless experience for affiliated authors, allowing them to easily publish open access through OnlineOpen, Wiley's hybrid open access option.

Liz Ferguson,VP Editorial Development, remarked:"We are delighted to have reached this agreement with KEMÖ and the FWF. Eligible Authors at KEMÖ-affiliated institutions can now publish with open access for accepted articles in our hybrid journals and all researchers are also able to access all subscription journal content published by Wiley. We remain committed to working with our institutional customers and authors to offer flexible models and academic choice for their research and publications."

About the Austrian Academic Library Consortium (KEMÖ)

The Austrian Academic Library Consortium (KEMÖ) is coordinating acquisition and management of electronic resources including usage rights for its 57 member institutions, from Research Institutes, Private and Universities of Applied Sciences to large Universities. Since 2014 open access is one of the main focuses of the Consortium and it is therefore collaborating in several national and international open access initiatives. The Head Office of KEMÖ is a department of the Austrian Library Network and Services Ltd (Österr. Bibliothekenverbund und Service GmbH) and is situated in Vienna. The website of KEMÖ can be accessed at www.konsortien.at.

About the Austrian Science Fund (FWF)

The Austrian Science Fund (FWF) is Austria's central funding organisation for basic research. Applying international quality benchmarks, the FWF provides funding for outstanding research projects and excellent researchers who work to generate, broaden and deepen scientific knowledge. The FWF has been a strong supporter of open access for more than a decade and coordinator of the Open Access Network Austria (OANA).

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

