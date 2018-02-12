

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tremendous increase has been reported in the number of arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Donald Trump administration, according to data from the agency.



ICE made a total of 143,470 arrests in fiscal 2017, a 30 percent rise from fiscal 2016, says ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Report for Fiscal Year 2017.



This is the highest number of administrative arrests over the past three fiscal years.



Of these arrests, 92 percent had a criminal conviction, a pending criminal charge, were an ICE fugitive or were processed with a reinstated final order, says the report.



In FY2017, ICE conducted 226,119 removals, which is a slight overall decrease from the prior fiscal year.



The 17 percent decrease in border removals shows the deterrent effect of strong interior enforcement, while the increase in interior removals restores the integrity of our nation's immigration system and enhances the safety and security of the United States, says the report.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX