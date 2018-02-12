MDCPartners announces 2018 innovation strategy this week at SCOPE Summit in Orlando (FL)

At the 9th annual SCOPE Summit, taking place in Orlando (Florida) this week, MDCPartners will present their two latest innovative designs to the public: ta-Scan Podium and InterSect. Podium (https://www.ta-scan.com/podium-medical-expert-search-app/) is an online tablet application for Clinical Ops, Medical Affairs teams, and Medical Science Liaisons that enables users to find full profiles of all relevant Key Opinion Leaders and Key External Experts. InterSect is a desktop application that interfaces with the entire ta-Scan database on a semantic level. This unique query tool allows users to overlap internal data with the ta-Scan database and match and correlate the data in the system.

Both new innovative technologies are based on the organization's well-known clinical business intelligence solution ta-Scan (https://www.ta-scan.com/) and its Semantic Search System. The patented Trial Cloud and web mining software of ta-Scan, which is the largest semantically linked clinical database available on the web, combined with its powerful search capabilities, allow users to quickly find and analyze clinical data from multiple global public sources. The effortless delivery of in-depth and clear insights into any data point in the database is what classifies these tools as digital innovations.

This year's SCOPE summit will focus on stimulating innovation, change, and personalized solutions to improve the clinical trial process. With hot topics such as clinical technology and innovation and artificial intelligence in clinical research, it's important for exhibitors to stay on top of these latest developments. Where MDCPartners' focus in the previous years was more on the introduction of new features and developments, this year it has shifted to more personalized solutions, with new modules being completely customizable to integrate private data (https://www.mdcpartners.be/real-world-data-solutions/).

"As a company which provides clinical intelligence, we believe it is crucial to gain greater insights into therapeutic area landscapes by using innovative and personalized solutions. That's why we collaborate with our clients to answer the business questions they need. The goal of creating these new modules is not only to increase work efficiency, but also to make decision making more transparent and interoperable," says CEO Mireille De Cré. MDCPartners will introduce the full product portfolio at the SCOPE summit (https://www.ta-scan.com/scope-2018/) and provide top pharma executives with private sessions to test and use the products live.

