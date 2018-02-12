Company will introduce and demonstrate a wide range of solutions that address the specific challenges faced by the 5G ecosystem today, including chipset and device manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers and mobile operators

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today it will unveil the most comprehensive 5G New Radio (NR) signal creation and analysis software tools, designed to accelerate 5G product design development and validation, at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

Keysight Technologies has applied deep cellular, IP networking expertise and industry-leading Layer 1 through 7 test and measurement capabilities to develop solutions that enable customers to reduce risk in their product lifecycle transitions and get to market faster.

Keysight will be offering demonstrations focused on early research to design validation test to manufacturing, that accelerate 5G, IoT device and network innovations, providing attendees with firsthand knowledge on how to:

Develop and verify 5G NR signals with signal creation and analysis software that fully supports the 3GPP Rel-15 Non-Standalone (NSA) specification

Generate field measurements and quality analysis of IoT networks

Validate base station designs in mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequency bands

Verify automotive wireless communications

Ensure network quality of service (QoS) with call-trace analysis

Test converged cellular networks with a single product

Overcome 5G air-interface challenges with 5G protocol R&D and design verification toolsets

Test the 5G Core User Plane Function (UPF) network element at massive scale for agile development

Test 5G and Wi-Fi together to validate multi-mode devices and deliver a better QoS

Determine the utilization and condition of legacy and new test assets across the entire organization

When: Monday, February 26 Thursday, March 1, 2018 Where: Hall 6 Stand 6G30, Hall 6 Stand 6O3MR Media Event: Keysight will be also be holding a media-only event on Tuesday, February 27 at 4 PM at the Keysight stand.

Several Keysight executives will be available to answer questions including:

Marie Hattar, the newly appointed Keysight chief marketing officer

Satish Dhanasekaran, president of Keysight's Communications Solutions Group (CSG)

Benoit Neel, senior vice president and general manager for Keysight EMEA and India

