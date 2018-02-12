Global Picocell and Femtocell Market 2018-2022 - Growing Use of Femtocells to Create Self-Organizing Networks (SONs)

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Picocell and Femtocell Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global picocell and femtocell market to grow at a CAGR of 15.59% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Picocell and Femtocell Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Less power consumption. As the transmission power of femtocells is comparatively less than macrocell networks, the former consumes less power than the latter and saves energy. A femtocell consumes less than 7 W and can support several connections in each range. On the other hand, a macrocell uses more energy for signal transmission.

A substantial portion of these signals is unutilized. It was found that macrocell networks consume seven times more power than femtocell networks spread over a certain geographical region. The small transmission power of femtocell networks leads to less battery drain in devices as well and supports a reduction in inter-cell interference. Thus, mobile operators prefer femtocells to offer better services to their subscribers, especially with LTE technology and in future, the 5G technology.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is telecom firms inclining toward millimeter wave solutions. The millimeter wave technology involves the transmission of information through radio waves, with a wavelength

in the range of 1 mm-10 mm. It provides higher bandwidth and plays a major role in mobile backhaul and wireless communication. There is an increase in the use of millimeter wave for backhaul of small cells such as picocells and femtocells. The millimeter wave equipment works on unlicensed Eband, licensed E-band, and W-band. Telecom firms find the solution promising for LTE macrocell and small cell backhauling. Thus, microwave equipment suppliers are adding millimeter wave gear to their product portfolios.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High deployment costs. The high installation cost of small cell networks, such as picocells and femtocells, and limited security for remotely placed outdoor power systems are expected to hinder the growth of the global picocell and femtocell market. In addition, large organizations in the industry are compelled to adhere to stringent spectrum regulations laid by telecommunication standard organizations. Persistent pressure for competitive pricing by customers affects profit margins of companies. For instance, data tariffs are almost similar for both 3G and LTE networks to provide broadband communications.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)

ZTE

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Urban residential- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rural residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Telecom firms inclining toward millimeter wave solutions

Increasing investments in small-cell infrastructure

Growing use of femtocells to create self-organizing networks (SONs)

Integration of picocells and femtocells with other devices

Cross-interference between networks

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Other prominent vendors

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: ANNEXURE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zqd25/global_picocell?w=5





