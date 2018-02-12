NYNJA Announces Plans for First Blockchain-Enabled International Messaging App with Integrated Digital Marketplace and its own Cryptocurrency Economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYNJA Group Ltd. (https://www.nynja.biz/ (https://www.nynja.biz/)), a global communications and mobile technology company, today announced NYNJA, the first international communications app with a built-in digital marketplace and cryptocurrency wallet. NYNJA is a cross-platform app that combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust and secure business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. NYNJA, in development since Q1 2017, is currently in beta and the public token sale for NYNJACoin will launch on April 17, 2018.

"While there is no shortage of mobile messaging apps, there has never been an all-in-one communications app that seamlessly supports the messaging and transactional needs of both individual and business users with the utmost security protocols available today," said co-founder and CEO Salvatore Guerrieri. "NYNJA is the first app of its kind to harness the full potential of its user base, empowering them with a cross-platform multimedia messaging app and a built-in global marketplace backed by secure Blockchain protocols."

The NYNJA marketplace allows users to buy and sell goods and services internationally through an open API using NYNJACoin, the ERC20 standard cryptocurrency of NYNJA's integrated financial ecosystem. With NYNJACoin, users can also access exclusive groups and pay for proprietary in-group content such as licensed assets or timed consultations. Users can also earn NYNJACoin for viewing ads and sharing branded material like sticker-packs or coupons. Each account can be organized according to the user's social, consumer and business lives, and comes with a secure Ethereum wallet enabling users to transact freely within the app for fast international payment transfers without the need for costly external payment providers or internal platform fees. Completely scalable, the open-source platform will enable developers to build into NYNJA with the addition of value-add applications.

In addition to standard messaging features, NYNJA features scheduled messaging and translation. NYNJA is global, integrated and secure across every platform and device, and lets users make free Internet calls and transfer calls to any phone. NYNJA's architecture features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files, and features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system. The concentric wheel enables quick and easy navigation of the app using only one thumb and eliminates the use for back buttons.

"More than a quarter of the world uses mobile messaging apps, but the current class of apps falls short because they are either global but too basic, for example WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, or have adoption limitations due to being region-specific as in the case of Line and WeChat," said NYNJA co-founder and president Alejandro Gramont. "Furthermore, many messaging apps are geared primarily for personal and social use rather than business; and most business-class apps lack the capabilities required to truly qualify them as enterprise-grade. NYNJA is in a class of its own as the only all-encompassing, highly customizable communications app with a blockchain-based marketplace and financial ecosystem."

At launch the NYNJA app will be available on Android, iOS, and Web with native development of Mac, Linux and Windows versions to follow.

NYNJA's experienced team includes CEO and global entrepreneur, Salvatore Guerrieri; co-founder, president and COO Alejandro Gramont; chief technology officer, Plamen Minev and co-founder and chief strategy officer Marshall Taplits. Advisors include Michael Terpin, CEO of investor conference series, CoinAgenda; Ken Lo, CEO of ANX International, which is a leading service provider of blockchain payment solutions; and Howard Bilton, founder of The Sovereign Group. Miles Pelham, founder of Digitas Limited and Mun Shing Cheong, the general manager of ANX Digital, are also advisors.

About NYNJA

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first international cross-platform communications app with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and crypto wallet. The NYNJA app combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

