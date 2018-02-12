German PV equipment manufacturer teamtechnik today announced that it has received an order for its TT1400 ECA stringer from an Italian PV manufacturer. The tool will be integrated into a line producing high efficiency heterojunction PV modules.Teamtechnik will supply its stringer technology to an innovative module manufacturer based in Catania, Sicily. The TT140 ECA stringer will be used to connect cells based on heterojunction (HJT) technology. The system utilizes an adhesive technology which reduces thermal and mechanical stress on the cells. The technology was developed in-house by teamtechnik, ...

