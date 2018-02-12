Exploration and production firm JKX Oil and Gas announced on Monday that it had appointed former Shell vice president of exploration Christian Bukovics as an independent non-executive director. Bukovics, who worked at Shell for a total of 33 years across eight countries and four continents, previously held the position of exploration vice president for the Dutch mining group's Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States regions and was also a member of the firm's global exploration leadership ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...