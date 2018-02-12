Spend control solutions firm Proactis reported on Monday that it was trading in line to meet management expectations for the full year thanks to a significant growth in revenue and EBITDA over the six months leading to 31 January as a result of its acquisition of Perfect Commerce. Proactis, which expects to report its interim results on 24 April, expects to see revenue jump around 123% to £26.3m, moving EBITDA ahead 183% to £8.5m. The acquisition of Perfect Commerce which, having traded in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...