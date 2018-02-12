

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government plans to lease the International Space Station to the private industry to run it as a commercial venture, The Washington Post reported.



The White House plans to stop funding the station after 2024, ending direct federal support of the orbiting laboratory, the newspaper said Monday quoting an internal NASA document it claims to have obtained.



Under a transition plan that the Government is mulling, 'NASA will expand international and commercial partnerships over the next seven years in order to ensure continued human access to and presence in low Earth orbit,' the report says.



ISS is a low-orbit space station piloted by NASA and developed jointly with the Russian space agency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX