French-based Medtech company Defymed confirms its global position. Recognized by its peers for the development of two innovative medical devices ExOlin, an insulin delivery device, and MailPan, a bioartificial pancreas the company intends to strengthen its position as a worldwide leader in innovative physiological treatments of diabetes and chronic diseases.

To support the entry of ExOlin into the clinical phase and the scientific development of MailPan, Defymed is seeking 10 million euros in 2018, backed by specialist health and Medtech funds. In the spirit of open innovation, Defymed also intends to draw on new partnerships in Asia, Europe, and the USA.

Future technologies at patients' disposal

Putting the patient at the heart of innovation and improving their quality of life, is what drives Defymed. As part of this approach, two innovative medical devices, ExOlin and MailPan, have been developed by Defymed to provide patients with a more physiological treatment.

Through its more physiological approach for insulin delivery, ExOlin shall allow diabetics to achieve more stable blood sugar levels and consequently, a better quality of life. This device will enter the clinical phase in 2018, and in the future, may be adapted to other applications and pathologies requiring a physiological delivery of drugs or active ingredients.

The second device, MailPan, is a breakthrough solution designed to considerably improve the daily lives of patients suffering from Type 1 diabetes through an automated and physiological treatment. This bioartificial pancreas should reestablish normal insulin production in response to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. This device offers a real alternative to pancreas transplants, whilst also avoiding the need for antirejection treatments

A roadmap from now to 2020

Armed with its well established quality management system (ISO 13485:2016), Defymed has already acquired 2 exclusive licenses and filed 5 proprietary international patents.

Defymed's primary objectives include increasing its international outlook by developing new partnerships in Asia, Europe, and the USA. The French company intends to raise 10 million euros to support the entry of ExOlin, its insulin delivery device, in clinical trials before its launch to market, as well as the development of the MailPan, its bioartificial pancreas. Defymed will be drawing on the support of specialist health and Medtech funds to do this.

Defymed works with many partners as part of its open innovation policy. For the development of MailPan, Defymed benefits from the financial support of JRDF, a worldwide foundation that finances therapies for Type 1 diabetes, and partners including Semma Therapeutics, which specializes in the development of cellular therapies for the treatment of diabetes.

