

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Unilever has warned to withdraw its advertising from online platforms like Facebook and Google because of most of the media firms are not taking enough actions to control extremists, racists and illegal contents.



'We cannot have an environment where our consumers don't trust what they see online,' said Unilever's Chief Marketing Officer Keith Weed.



'We cannot continue to prop up a digital supply chain ... which at times is little better than a swamp in terms of its transparency,' Weed said.



Weed said Unilever can not continue to support an online advertising industry where extremist material, fake news, child exploitation, political manipulation, racism and sexism are thriving.



'It is acutely clear from the groundswell of consumer voices over recent months that people are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of digital on wellbeing, on democracy - and on truth itself,' Weed said.



Weed urged the digital media companies to act before 'advertisers stop advertising'.



The London-based company is one of the top spenders in the advertising markets, with 7.7 billion euros spent last year for advertising its brands.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX