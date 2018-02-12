The "The Future of Europe Telecommunications Market to 2025 Analysis and Outlook of Europe Mobile, Fixed Line and Broadband Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research work strategically analyzes Europe telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.

The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. All key markets in the region along with their individual market trends, outlook and operators are included in the research.

The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025 for the following countries-

Europe Countries Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Romania, United Kingdom

Europe telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in Europe together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.

On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of Europe that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.

The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Europe Telecom Market-Strategic Analysis Europe Telecom Market Outlook Europe Telecom Competitive Environment Europe Countries Telecom Industry Benchmarking Europe Economic And Demographic Outlook To 2025 Competitor Analysis Recent Industry Developments In Europe Countries Telecom Markets Appendix

