Grandstream Networks, Inc., connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, today announced the beta release of their cloud controller for WiFi Access Points, GWN.Cloud. This enterprise-grade WiFi network management platform provides a secure, reliable, and scalable management platform for Grandstream's GWN series of WiFi APs. GWN.Cloud allows installers and users to quickly deploy WiFi networks within seconds of scanning the device's barcode and manage them easily using a mobile app or a web browser.

GWN.Cloud is designed to offer a secure, centralized WiFi network management platform for an entire enterprise with any number of WiFi APs across any number of locations. Key features and benefits of GWN.Cloud include:

High reliability thanks to being hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with 99.99% uptime

Virtually unlimited scalability with no restriction on the number of sites or WiFi APs being managed

Industry leading end-to-end security with bank-grade TLS encryption and X.509 certificate authentication, coupled with the strong security features embedded in Grandstream's GWN series WiFi AP (for example, random default password and unique certificate per device)

Built-in Captive Portals with customizable landing pages for collection of access credential information

Real-time network monitoring and control tools, configurable alerts, and in-depth reports by network, AP, client and more

GWN.Cloud mobile app, available for iOS and Android, for adding WiFi APs easily by scanning their barcodes, and the same cloud management and monitoring tools also available through a web browser

Additional features, including a built-in RADIUS server, to be added in the near future

GWN.Cloud service is free

How to Participate

This beta test is free and open to any users of Grandstream's GWN series WiFi APs. Those interested in participating in the beta test should go to https://www.gwn.cloud to create an account. Once an account has been created, users simply add GWN series APs to their account by scanning the barcode of their device using the iOS or Android app, or by manually entering the MAC address and default password of each AP using a web browser. Technical support for this beta test will be provided via Grandstream Forums.

