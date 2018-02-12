Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Tony Mikkelsen as Group Corporate Sales Director.

In his role, Tony Mikkelsen will be responsible for all corporate sales activities at group level. This includes the segments of Leasing and Replacement, TMCs, Key Accounts and the SME business community. Tony will work closely with all the Group's subsidiaries commercial leaders in order to further enhance B2B offers and to integrate new B2B mobility services into the overall Europcar Group offering.

Prior to joining Europcar Group, Tony was Vice-President Sales Global Segment for American Express Global Business Travel. Tony has more than 20 years of experience as a sales leader in large international organizations such as Sabre, EMC and Winshuttle.

Tony Mikkelsen holds a B.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Danish Technical University and a MBA degree from City University, Washington.

