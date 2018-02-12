"Becomes first-in-industry to attain Binding Corporate Rules approved status"

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF) the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has received Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs) approval as both a data controller and data processor from the French Data Protection Authority, CNIL, making Teleperformance the first company in the industry to attain this critical data protection compliance status in the European Union.

Attaining BCRs approved status is a long and rigorous process that ensures a company has a comprehensive and effective framework to safely and legally transfer private EU data out of Europe for applications such as customer sales and service, technical support and back- office processing applications. Teleperformance was assisted during the approval process by Promontory Financial Group, the global leader in data privacy protection.

Alan Winters, Deputy Chief Global Compliance Officer Chief Privacy Officer, Teleperformance Group, commented: "Teleperformance is intensely focused on data protection and privacy at all times, everywhere in the world. Attaining approved BCRs status is more than a major industry first milestone for data transfer security and governance; BCRs allows us to offer clients total global operational flexibilities to deliver a safer and better customer experience for their EU consumers anywhere and on every interaction."

Simon McDougall, Managing Director, Promontory Financial Group and Board Member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, added: "Teleperformance's existing comprehensive privacy program and robust control framework led to the fastest BCRs approval process that I am aware of to-date in any industry. This is a real differentiator for Teleperformance as it allows their clients to choose service locations anywhere in the world while assuring their customers are protected in international data transfers. Promontory was delighted to assist Teleperformance based on their clear commitment to privacy good practice."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, stated: "As the global industry leader, we have an absolute responsibility to our clients, their customers, our key stakeholders and the whole market to set the highest standards possible in every aspect of our business including data privacy and security. Attaining BCRs approval in record time is just one more example of our total commitment to provide maximum flexibility and safety to our clients and their customers on each interaction; regardless of delivery location or channel. We are and we will remain totally obsessional on privacy, security and data protection."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

ABOUT PROMONTORY

Promontory Financial Group, based in Washington, D.C., specializes in helping companies and governments around the world manage complex risks and meet their greatest regulatory challenges. Promontory's work aims to make its clients stronger and the financial system safer. Promontory has offices in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Denver, and affiliate offices in Beijing, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. Eugene A. Ludwig, who served as U.S. comptroller of the currency under President Bill Clinton, founded Promontory in 2001.

