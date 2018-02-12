A.M. Best is a silver sponsor of the Dubai World Insurance Congress event, hosted by Global Reinsurance the Dubai International Financial Centre, 27-28 February in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A.M. Best's delegation will hold bilateral discussions at their meeting location in the conference Premium Business Lounge. To arrange a meeting, please email Bouchra.AbouNader@ambest.com.

A.M.BestTV is covering the conference.

A.M. Best rates more than 50 (re)insurance companies in the GCC and broader MENA region and has a representative office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to support its growing presence in the region. To learn more about Best's Credit Ratings, please visit www.ambest.com/ratings.

More information about the conference is available at http://events.globalreinsurance.com/dubaiwic/.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005941/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Charlotte Shoesmith, +(44) 20-7626-6264

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com