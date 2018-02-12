Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Opened at the start of January, 159 avenue Charles de Gaulle offers 2,200 sq.m of coworking and private office space in Neuilly-sur-Seine. Ideally located between Paris and La Défense, on Metro Line 1, this new address from the Secondesk network is already nearly 45% let, with tenants including prestigious firms like an LVMH group subsidiary looking for flexible and very well located real estate solutions.

Gecina created Secondesk as a complementary solution alongside traditional offices in response to new workplace practices, notably marked by the digitalization of tools, the growing numbers of mobile staff and the development of more collaborative methods. In Neuilly, Gecina has launched 159, a new Secondesk address, designed and furnished by the agency Saguez&Partners. This innovative space offers a range of flexible offices, with private options available, as well as coworking spaces and a creative room, a modular meeting space designed to foster collective imagination.

Thanks to a dedicated smartphone application and website, it is easy to book the various spaces. While the client journey is fully digitalized, Welcome Managers are also present on site at 159 to welcome clients, arrange events and activities for the coworker community, and offer a range of on-demand services (breakfasts, catering, privatization of spaces, etc.).

The development of Secondesk is enabling Gecina to further enhance its range of workspaces and services, meeting its clients' needs for flexibility and services. Secondesk is being adopted by not only coworkers and very small businesses, but also staff from major companies looking for flexible real estate solutions to host their teams for specific projects or in response to strong growth in their business.

One month after opening, Secondesk Neuilly has already attracted a number of clients, including a subsidiary of the luxury goods group LVMH.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.5 billion euros at end-August 2017, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

