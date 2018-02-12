Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (Euronext:ADVIC), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases, announces its calendar for the publication of financial information in 2018 and its cash position as of December 31st, 2017.

Financial Calendar 2018

April 10th Annual Results 2017 June 19th Annual General Meeting September 20th 2018 Half Year Results

This financial calendar is for indicative purposes only. Advicenne may change its publication dates if deemed necessary. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31st, 2017, were €36.2 million, compared to €1.6 million as of December 31st, 2016.

Number of outstanding shares and total voting rights

As of December 31st, 2017, Advicenne had 8,062,344 outstanding shares, each of which has one vote.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext:ADVIC) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases. The Company's most advanced product is ADV7103, which has shown positive results in a pivotal phase III study in children and adults with distal Renal Acidosis (dTRA). ADV7103 is also being developed in a second indication for the treatment of Cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy and is expected to enter into a pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial in 2018 in Europe.

In addition to ADV7103, the Company has a portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical products targeting critical unmet needs in nephrology and neurology in collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders.

Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). The Company, which was established in 2007, is headquartered in Nimes (France).

