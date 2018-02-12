Regulatory News:

SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading in its shares (ISIN: LOCAL FR0012938884) and its convertible bonds, "Mandatory Convertible Bonds" (ISIN SOLOD FR0013237070), from Monday 12 February 2018 after the closing of the Paris Stock Exchange until the opening of the Paris Stock Exchange on Thursday 15 February 2018, in the perspective of a forthcoming communication.

SoLocal Group has also requested Luxembourg Stock Exchange to suspend the trading in the €398 million Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (ISIN: FR0013237484) from Monday 12 February 2018 after the closing of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange until the opening of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on Thursday 15 February 2018.

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 3 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy and Ooreka) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

