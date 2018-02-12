The latest market research report by Technavio on the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) systems marketpredicts the market to reach USD 75 million during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market based on product (arm-based and wrist-based) and end-user (hospitals, ASCs, home care settings, and others and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with geriatric population: a major market driver

Technological advances: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market with 47% share in 2017

A&D, Microlife, Schiller, Spacelabs Healthcare, SunTech Medical and Welch Allyn are the leading players in this market

Increasing prevalence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market High blood pressure often leads to a condition called hypertension, which is a significant risk factor responsible for overall mortality rate globally. Hypertension increases the risk of diseases like stroke, heart diseases, and kidney failures by putting pressure on arteries walls. High blood pressure can also cause harm to the brain by causing a transient ischemic attack, stroke, dementia and mild cognitive impairment. It can also affect the eyes causing damage to the retina and affects the nerves, sexual dysfunction, bone loss, and conditions like obstructive sleep apnea.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devicesresearch, "Increasing aging population coupled with contributing factors such as high levels of cholesterol, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, alcohol, smoking, pre-hypertension, and diabetes increase the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. This will increase the demand and adoption of ambulatory blood pressure monitors and thereby drive the growth of the market."

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market is witnessing technological advances by manufacturers. Accurate measurement of blood pressure is essential for better diagnosis and management of hypertension. It is vital that the proper cuff is selected, BP devices are properly calibrated, and the patient is appropriately positioned. ABPM is performed using portable, lightweight BP device, which is attached to the arm cuff and provides continuous BP monitoring. The monitor is connected to the belt or carried in a small pouch. The device helps rule out white coat hypertension and masked hypertension accurately.

With the increasing patient pool of hypertension, the demand for advanced ambulatory monitoring systems is increasing. Vendors in this market offer novel ABPM devices that cater to the growing need of the end-users. Vendors are also incorporating newer technologies into the blood pressure monitors, with multiple monitoring functionalities owing to the growing demand for such advanced monitoring systems.

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market was dominated by the Americas with a market share of around 47% followed by EMEA and APAC. North America, especially the US, was the primary revenue contributor in the Americas due to the availability of adequate reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid and awareness about the availability of advanced ABPM in the market. Also, increasing prevalence of hypertension coupled with growing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, obesity and the presence of key vendors in this region will contribute to the market growth in the region.

