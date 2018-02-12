Google Stock Chart Indications Suggest That a Bottom Is NearVolatility is the order of the day, and wild swings have become the norm. What a change from the tranquil environment that dominated the trading action all of last year. The current wild trading environment has struck fear in hearts of investors, and many are pondering whether this is perhaps the beginning of something ominous or just a much-needed correction.I am in the calm and collected camp, and this is because I have seen such price action before. I have learned over the years, and on many similar occasions, that emotion should never play into any good trading strategy. Putting emotion aside, I have reason to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...