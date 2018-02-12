

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



12(th )February 2018



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Total Voting Rights



The Company wishes to announce that the following director has given notice of his intention to take up his options to acquire ordinary shares in the Company ('Shares') under The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2014:



+-------------+--------------+----------+------------+----------+--------------+ |Director |Number of |Number of |Number of |Option |Total Shares | | |Options |shares |shares |Price |held in the | | |Exercised |sold to |retained | |Company by the| | | |cover | | |director and | | | |option | | |his connected | | | |price and | | |persons | | | |tax | | |subsequent to | | | | | | |this exercise | +-------------+--------------+----------+------------+----------+--------------+ |Philip Henry |2,513 |0 |2,513 |£3.58 |726,637 | |Keller | | | | | | +-------------+--------------+----------+------------+----------+--------------+



The shares to be issued as a result of this exercise will be issued on 12(th) February 2018 and will be admitted to listing on or about 15(th) February 2018.



As a result of this transaction Philip Keller and his connected persons holds a total of 726,637 shares, 0.25% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company') has made an application for the admission of 26,139 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company which to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange, in connection with the exercise of options by employees of the Company in relation to The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2014. Admission of the shares to the Official list is expected to occur on the 15(th) February 2018.



The shares are issued fully paid and rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.



In addition, the Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that, as a result of the above allotment of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,304,000 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held as treasury shares). Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company.



Therefore the above figure of 290,304,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Helen Gustard Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7760



Neil Bennett Maitland +44 (0) 20 379 5151



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BYT1DJ1R44



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX