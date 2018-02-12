Mobile location and data intelligence company Proxama have announced a sizeable increase in revenue but are still taking heavy losses. Revenue jumped 75% to £471,993 in 2017 and the company's cost of sales plummeted by more than two thirds to £165,719 from £579,424 in 2016. The company's figures show a turnaround in gross profit up at £306,274, a huge improvement on 2016's loss of £310,362. However, AIM-listed Proxama registered a loss of £5.4m that was 4% larger than last time, with ...

