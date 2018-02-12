Transatlantic media and entertainment marketing company reach4entertainment announced on Monday that its subsidiaries Dewynters and Spot and Company of Manhattan have entered into media buying agreements with Miroma International and Miroma Outcomes. The AIM-traded firm said the Miroma companies operate a successful media trading business which works with brands, media agencies and media owners to enable brand owners to extract additional value from their marketing budgets. Marc Boyan founded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...