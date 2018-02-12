sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,179 Euro		-0,006
-3,24 %
WKN: A2H5P6 ISIN: GB00BDGS8G04 Ticker-Symbol: HXKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOSANDAR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOSANDAR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOSANDAR PLC
SOSANDAR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOSANDAR PLC0,179-3,24 %