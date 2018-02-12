Shares in AIM-listed online women's fashion brand Sosandar jumped on Monday as the company said net revenues over the Christmas and New Year trading period exceeded expectations. Strong seasonal sales were driven by both new customer acquisition and increased repeat purchase with key performance indicators also ahead of management expectations, Sosandar said in a trading update. Basket size, conversion rate and traffic to the website were all ahead of target, it added. "Investment in new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...