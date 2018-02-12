Wall Street's main indexes started higher on Monday, as stocks extended the bounce that began late on Friday, driven by technology and financial issues as stocks do their best to recover from their worst week since 2016. As of 1500 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.17%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were tacking on 0.97% and 1.09%, respectively. In parallel, the Chicago Board of Options Exchange's volatility index was down by 5.20% to 27.55. Connor Campbell, financial analyst at ...

