Citeline leveraging Saama's artificial intelligence to offer customers a complete understanding of the clinical trial landscape



LONDON, 2018-02-12 18:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Citeline, part of Informa Pharma Intelligence's suite of pharmaceutical, medtech and biomedical research and analysis solutions, and Saama Technologies, Inc., a leading clinical analytics company, announced a partnership to integrate Citeline's application programming interfaces (APIs) with Saama's artificial intelligence and deep learning solutions.



This is a strategic effort to bridge global clinical data and real-world data to improve both planning for and conducting clinical trials. Joint customers will get unparalleled insight into robust clinical trial intelligence with greater efficiency than before.



Saama is integrating with Citeline's APIs, including Trialtrove and Sitetrove, which provide users with the ability to go even deeper with search criteria and make better, more well-informed decisions, gain competitive advantage, and optimize ROI for their clinical trials. Combined with Saama's real-world analytics, mutual customers will have smarter, more streamlined and successful clinical trials.



"This partnership represents a great use case for Citeline's newly released API's," said Jason Tse, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Informa Pharma Intelligence. "We're continuing to drive innovative products alongside our partners and bridge real-world data with our clinical trial information, tackling a growing unmet need in our industry. Through this partnership, our joint customers will be able to overcome clinical development challenges, gain industry insights, and optimize trial success through multiple points of triangulation."



"The partnership between Citeline's expert clinical trial data and Saama's award-winning AI-enabled technologies, which leverage both structured and unstructured real-world data, represents the next phase of intelligent clinical trial planning and execution," said Luke Stewart, Director of Product Management at Saama.



Attendees at this week's 2018 Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) meeting in Orlando should visit Informa Pharma Intelligence at booth 617 and Saama at booth 316 to learn more about the partnership.



About Informa Pharma Intelligence Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products - Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Medtrack, Biomedtracker, Scrip, Pink Sheet and In Vivo - to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.



With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn't covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.



About Citeline Citeline, part of Informa's Pharma Intelligence vertical, is the world's most comprehensive source of real-time R&D intelligence for the pharmaceutical industry, featuring an unmatched intelligence collection and enrichment of global clinical trials, clinical trial investigator profiles and drug development pipelines.



Citeline is the R&D Intelligence arm of Informa's Pharma Intelligence vertical, one of the world's leading providers of drug, device, company, clinical trial and market intelligence in the pharma and medtech markets. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.



About Saama Saama Technologies is the advanced data and analytics company delivering actionable business insights for life sciences and the Global 2000. We are singularly focused on driving fast, flexible, impactful business outcomes for our clients through data and analytics. Our unique "hybrid" approach integrates focused solutions and expertise across the life sciences domain, business consulting, data science, automated data management, and big data technologies. We integrate manual and disconnected initiatives into a well-aligned roadmap facilitating the client's journey from strategy through solution implementation.



