Wessanen proposes Ivonne Rietjens for re-appointment to its Supervisory Board

Wessanen will propose to re-appoint Mrs Ivonne Rietjens as member of its Supervisory Board for a two-year term at its next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on 12 April 2018. Her first appointment has been in 2012. Mrs Rietjens is Chairman of the NFSC.

Based on her extensive academic and scientific experience Mrs Rietjens has contributed significantly to shape Wessanen's Nutrition, Food Safety and Sustainability agenda. Mrs Rietjens is Professor of Toxicology at the Agrotechnology & Food Sciences department at Wageningen University.

Subject to approval of the AGM on 12 April 2018 in respect of the re-appointment of Mrs Ivonne Rietjens, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. will be as follows as per the end of the upcoming AGM:

Mr Frank van Oers (chairman)

Mr Rudy Kluiber

Mrs Ivonne Rietjens

Mr Patrick Mispolet

Media, investor & analyst enquiries

Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 20 3122 124

Ronald.Merckx@wessanen.com

Important dates 2018

13-02-2018 Publication Q4/FY 2017 results

12-04-2018 AGM (14h00 CET)

20-04-2018 Publication Q1 2018 trading update

20-07-2018 Publication Q2 2018 interim results

19-10-2018 Publication Q3 2018 trading update

