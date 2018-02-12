ZRG Partners has announced their third quarter findings for the Global Life Sciences Hiring Index. Q4 2017 activity posted a 4% gain, the 3rd highest overall activity level in Index History.

ZRG European President and Global Practice Head of Life Sciences, Adam El Din commented, "The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Regulation (EU) No 536/2014 on clinical trials on medicinal products for human use was postponed from a 2018 roll-out to 2019. However, in 2018 companies will be preparing for the forthcoming changes, one of which is the inclusion of a Lay Summary. Translation into all European languages will be required. There is a guideline document, which includes several strict requirements (e.g. readability tests including syllable count, sentence length, etc.). This will be adding tremendous pressure on regulatory departments."

David Fortier, Managing Director Global Life Sciences added, "Overall, the demand for talent remains robust. The record activity in SG&A functions and the hiring levels in EMEA reflect the current strength of the industry."

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners is a global authority on talent management in the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device markets. ZRG provides its clients with specialized global market expertise in executive recruitment, consulting and advisory work with a focus on data and analytics to drive great business decisions.

The Global Life Sciences Hiring Index analysis utilizes a proprietary algorithm that looks at hiring within selected benchmark companies in three distinct segments. The companies in the index generate over $640 billion in revenues and employ over 1.3 million people globally. ZRG Partners conducts extensive direct market research in developing the data that drives the Index.

