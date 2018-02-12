Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Erytech Pharma (Euronext: ERYP- Nasdaq: ERYP):
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment B ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com
|Date
|
Total of shares composing
|
Total of brut(1) voting
|
Total of net(2) voting
|December 31, 2017
|17 937 559
|19 545 443
|19 542 943
|January 1, 2018
|17 940 035(3)
|19 543 919(3)
|19 541 419
(1) Gross voting rights number (or theoretical voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares
(3)The number of shares and voting rights increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises and or end of vesting periods of free shares which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.
