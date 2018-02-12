

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with an increase, recovering some of the ground it has lost in the past few weeks. Early gains were fueled by the positive finish by the U.S. markets at the end of the previous trading week.



Investors remain in a cautious mood following the recent sharp pull back in global equity markets. Traders are unsure what to expect in the coming days, whether markets will rebound or continue to slide. Rising bond yields remain a concern for the equity markets.



The Swiss Market Index increased 1.61 percent Monday and finished at 8,822.18. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.63 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.61 percent.



Lonza advanced 3.0 percent Monday, after losing 11 percent during the previous trading week. Swisscom climbed 2.5 percent, Swatch rose 2.4 percent and Sonova added 2.3 percent.



ABB finished higher by 1.3 percent. Barclays confirmed its 'Overweight' rating on the stock Monday.



Clariant climbed 1.9 percent. CEO Hariolf Kottmann said in an interview with Basler Zeitung over the weekend that Saudi Basic Industries' investment in the company is better than the proposed merger with Huntsman, which was blocked.



SGS rose 1.5 percent after its acquisition of German company SIT Skin Investigation and Technology.



The index heavyweights all finished in the green Monday. Nestlé climbed 1.6 percent, Novartis gained 1.9 percent and Roche added 1.4 percent.



