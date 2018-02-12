Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI)

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis, on 31 December 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 62,331

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €133,983

In the report at 30 June 2017, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 38,007

Cash balance in the liquidity account: €245,155

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. Amplitude Surgical distributes its products in more than 30 countries. At June 30, 2016, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of almost 300 employees and recorded sales of over 80 million euros.

