Technavio's latest market research report on the global commercial sous vide machine market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global commercial sous vide machine market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of sous vide cooking in foodservice establishments is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Sous vide cooking is carried out by vacuum sealing the food in a pouch or glass jar and then cooking it at a precise and consistent temperature in a water bath. When food products are cooked in traditional ovens and gas ranges, the temperature of the outer portion is higher than the center portion. Furthermore, the temperature is usually higher than the desired cooking temperature, which can lead to overcooking. But, in commercial sous vide machines, cooking is carried out in a temperature-controlled water bath by maintaining the temperature within 1°F for the entire cooking operation.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of smart cities as one of the key emerging trends driving the global commercial sous vide machine market:

Growing adoption of commercial sous vide machines with automatic timers

Consistent temperature and precise cooking times are important during the sous vide cooking process. Thus, manufacturers of commercial sous vide machines are providing machines with automatic timers that assist in ensuring that the food products are cooked for the exact required time.

"The cooking time required varies according to the type and thickness of the sous vide food products. The exact flavor and texture of food products are lost due to overcooking. This can also lead to energy losses in commercial kitchens. This can also influence the profitability of foodservice establishments," adds a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service

Global commercial sous vide machine market segmentation

This market research report segments the global commercial sous vide machine market into the following products (commercial water bath type sous vide machines and commercial immersion type sous vide machines) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial water bath type sous vide machines segment dominated the global commercial sous vide machine market in 2017, accounting for a share of more than 74%. The commercial water bath type sous vide machines segment is driven by the fact that these machines are less noisy in operation when compared with the commercial immersion type sous vide machines. Also, the moving parts in commercial water bath type sous vide machines are not exposed. This eliminates the risk of mineral deposits from water that can result in malfunction.

The Americas dominated the global commercial sous vide machine market in 2017, accounting for a share of close to 43%. With the increasing consumption of various types of food products, particularly meat products, food service establishments in the Americas mostly opt for cooking methods that can help avoid the degradation of food products. The sous vide cooking method eliminates the possibility of degradation of food items as they are kept in an oxygen-free environment.

