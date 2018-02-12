

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines on Sunday canceled more than 200 flights due to shortage of airplane de-icing fluid as the Midway Airport in Chicago, Illnois was hit by winter storm.



'Airlines at MDW have canceled 250+ flights today due to winter operational issues. Confirm flight status w/ your airline,' Midway Airport tweeted.



Southwest confirmed that canceled about 220 flights and has offered refunds or flight vouchers to passengers of the canceled flights.



'Due to having to de-ice many of our aircraft because of the weather, we are running low on de-icing fluid. Safety will remain our top priority in this circumstance. Please reach out to our Team or Reservations Agents to get rebooked just as soon as possible,' Southwest Airlines tweeted in reply to a customer's query.



A winter Storm hit Midway with over 13 inches of snowfall since Thursday, while O'Hare recorded 12.3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.



Meanwhile, Southwest Airline has resumed normal operations at Midway International Airport on Monday morning. As of Monday morning, glycol used for de-icing had been replenished, according to a statement from Southwest.



