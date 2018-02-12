Technavio market research analysts forecast the global data center marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global data center market by components (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, and security solutions) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for cloud-based storage as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global data center market:

Increasing demand for cloud-based storage

Cloud storage is one of the most important innovations that disrupted the storage market. It is an "on demand" service that is provided to users by various firms such as Amazon.com, Facebook, and Google. Several computer resources are offered to the user without the need of having hardware. Users can save text, file, images on a cloud-based platform. These cloud computing services charge a nominal subscription fee to their users. Cloud computing allows users to access computing resources from any time at any location without the need for any supporting system hardware. Cloud computing provides centralized computation, which occurs through a data center. Google announced that it would ramp up its investments in data centers to support its growing cloud computing enterprise.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for data center research, "The development of cloud computing platform has been one of the major reasons that have resulted in the high growth of data centers. A significant initiative towards deploying cloud storage across the globe is the implantation of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. The CNFC focuses on sustaining and integrating open source technologies and incorporate containers as part of a microservices architecture. Almost all top IT firms are members of the CNFC."

Global market opportunities

The Americas was the leading region for the global data center marketwith an incremental share of close to 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC. Several top firms have begun expanding their cloud operations across several regions, which augurs well for the growth of the data center market during the forecast period.

The data center market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established players. This market research report provides information about the competitive environment among the key players in the market which include Alphabet, Amazon.com, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, and Microsoft.

