The latest market research report by Technavio on the global ePedigree software marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 27% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006084/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ePedigree software market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global ePedigree software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global ePedigree software market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Rising requirements for product serialization to tackle counterfeiting: a major market driver

High-tech developments to smarten the pharma supply chain: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global ePedigree software market with 43% share in 2016

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Product serialization to tackle counterfeiting: a major market driver

Drug counterfeiting is a worldwide phenomenon and has been existing for decades. The situation now is worse than ever due to the proliferation of Internet sales, inefficient supply chains, and the general lack of stringent regulations. The overall counterfeit drugs market is estimated to be worth billions of dollars, with countries such as India and China being the manufacturing hub for these drugs.

The rate at which drug diversion, counterfeiting, and other such issues have been increasing is alarming and creating serious public safety issues across the world. Such issues are impacting consumer confidence, damaging goodwill, and draining billions of dollars from the entire pharma industry. The fake and counterfeit products can have dire consequences on the market, therefore, the importance of maintaining accuracy of the complex pharma supply chain is the key factor that drives the growth of the global ePedigree software market

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

High-tech developments to smarten the pharma supply chain: emerging market trend

Drug counterfeiting is a worldwide phenomenon with the general fake medication industry expected to be worth billions of dollars. This issue has been existing for a long time and can be attributed to the lack of quality control in the complex pharma supply chain. High-tech developments to smarten the pharma supply chain will help to reduce the losses incurred due to counterfeit products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application, "Cloud computing, RFID technology, barcode scanners, and tag printers are expected to support the appropriation of cutting-edge systems across the pharma production and supply chain network. This will help in the development of the global ePedigree software market. Serialization and the adoption of ePedigree systems will guarantee extended visibility and expanded cooperation among the stakeholders in the pharma value chain."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas dominated the global ePedigree software market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. The dominance of the Americas is primarily due to the overall maturity and growth of the pharma sector. Stringent government regulations that are expected to come into effect during the forecast period are another major reason for the large market share of this region.

EMEA is an attractive market for ePedigree software players. The driving factor for growth in EMEA is the presence of some of the most advanced economies with stringent and well-defined regulatory standards in the pharma sector.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006084/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com