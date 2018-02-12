Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Supply Chain Financing Solutions Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the financial services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of supply chain financing solutions and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Blockchain-based supply chain financing solutions offer better transparency to both the buyers and vendors in terms of inventories as it requires both the parties to function on a single shared ledger," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Scarcity with respect to acquiring capital funds and increase in the cost of capital are the major factors that have provoked organizations across end-user industries to opt for supply chain financing solutions to increase working capital through reduced rate of interests," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Supply Chain Financing Solutions Market:

Blockchain-based supply chain financing solutions

The provision of cloud-based platforms to manage supply chain financing solution

Strategic partnerships among service providers

Blockchain-based supply chain financing solutions:

Blockchain-based supply chain financing solutions enable all the parties in a supply chain to perform on a single shared ledger. This provides better transparency within the process and improves the efficiency of the supply chain financing solutions offered. Moreover, the implementation of blockchain technology helps to reduce processing time, provides better transparency, and eliminates the need for paper-based transactions, while maintaining the trust and security among organizations.

The provision of cloud-based platforms to manage supply chain financing solution:

Service providers of supply chain financing solutions have started offering cloud-based software platforms. Such platforms help the buyers and vendors within the supply chain to streamline financial systems and make funding of supply chain more efficient. Also, such provisions offer better efficiency to buyers and vendors in a supply chain when compared with the traditional solutions offered by banks.

Strategic partnerships among service providers:

Service providers within the supply chain financing solutions space are entering into strategic partnerships to improve their service and product portfolio. Entering into strategic partnerships among themselves helps the service providers to avail enhanced supply chain financing solutions without compromising on quality.

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

