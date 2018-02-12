AHF recorded a lively 'Always in Fashion' anthem titled, 'Tried True,' to celebrate International Condom Day. AHF's ICD song parodies Ed Sheeran's Grammy-winning, 'Shape of You.'

HIV/STD prevention, safer sex and condom usage will be the focus of 19 events held in six states across the US, with a particular focus on youth. More than 70 additional ICD 'Always in Fashion' events will take place in 30 countries across the globe.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization operating in 39 countries, again celebrates International Condom Day (ICD)-a February 13th holiday observed in conjunction with Valentine's Day-by promoting prevention of STDs, HIV and unwanted pregnancies through free condom distribution and safer sex awareness events and activities. AHF will activate over 92 ICD events worldwide, including at least 19 ICD events in the US. This year's International Condom Day theme is, "Always in Fashion!"

"In more ways than one, condoms are fashion forward," said Albert Ruiz, Director of Wellness Programs for AHF. "They are easy to carry and are the most affordable way to avoid STDs, including HIV, and unwanted pregnancies. They make a statement about your priorities: that you care about your health and that of your partner. They also express who you are: with hundreds of sizes, textures, colors and flavors, you can stick with what you like or change it up every time. But most importantly: they give you peace of mind, so you can relax and focus on the fun."

"Since International Condom Day last year and as part of AHF's innovative Global Condom Bank initiative, our partners at AHF Sierra Leone handed over five million free LOVE Condoms to the Sierra Leone National HIV/AIDS Secretariat (NAS) in August to help stem that West African country's HIV/AIDS epidemic," added Terri Ford, Chief of Global Advocacy Policy for AHF. "AHF India raised tremendous awareness beginning in May 2017 with its launch of a virtual condom store. Condoms can be both serious and fun, and International Condom day is a lighthearted way to keep condoms in the spotlight."

Domestically in the US, AHF will host at least 19 events across seven states (at this writing, notice of more events keep coming in, so check back on our website): in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New York, Nevada and Texas.

Events range from HIV and STD testing drives, including one on the campus of the University of North Texas in Dallas on Valentine's Day (2/14), to partnering with the Miami-Dade Health Department in Florida for HIV Awareness Week and at a Health Fair at the Government Center Miami Downtown Metro Station on February 16th. In Los Angeles, AHF will host a 1980s 90s-themed 'Always in Fashion' fashion show outdoors in the parking area of its flagship Sunset Boulevard 'Out of the Closet/AHF Pharmacy' location in the heart of Hollywood.

"We are delighted to observe and celebrate International Condom Day around the world confident in the knowledge that reminding people about condoms-and providing easy access to free condoms-will go a long way in helping reduce new HIV and STD infections as well as unwanted pregnancies," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "Condoms are Always in Fashion don't believe otherwise."

AHF is also excited to unveil its 2018 International Condom Day 'Always in Fashion'song, written by Danny Fernandez, titled, "Tried & True," (song) a parody (lyrics) of Ed Sheeran's Grammy-winning global hit, "Shape of You," to help pump up enthusiasm at ICD events across the globe. The music video of "Tried True," a delightful retro fashion romp through the past few centuries, is sung by recording artist Chester Lockhart, who is currently starring in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, and features a rap from recording artist, actor, fashion tastemaker, and drag superstar Detox. The music video, produced and directed by Brad Hammer Productions, also features RuPaul's Drag Race star Manila Luzon and a surprise cameo from superstar performer, and Chester's best friend, Todrick Hall. In ICD custom, the video will be first posted and released publicly late on the eve of ICD.

The aim of ICD is to promote safer sex awareness in a fun and creative way while encouraging people to use condoms. With sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) on the rise in the U.S. and around the world, protecting oneself and one's partner is more important than ever. AHF has been commemorating ICD with creative events such as concerts, fashion shows, flash mobs, competitions and street performances since 2009. Our goal is to make safer sex sexy and fashionable and call on governments to remove economic and ideological barriers to condom access.

Internationally, AHF partners will deploy similarly-themed awareness and prevention International Condom Day campaigns under the same "Always in Fashion" slogan. For a list of AHF's global and domestic and ICD events, visit www.internationalcondomday.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 866,000 clients in 39 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

