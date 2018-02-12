The latest market research report by Technavio on the global ground engaging tools (GET) market predicts a CAGR of almost 25% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006094/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ground engaging tools market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global GET market by application (excavators and loaders) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global GET market, according to Technavio heavy industry researchers:

Increase in number of smart cities: a major market driver

Eco-efficient mining process: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global GET market with more than 39% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Increase in the number of smart cities: a major market driver

Increase in the number of smart cities is one of the major factors driving the global GET market Growing urban population has put a strain on existing urban services such as public transport and road networks. This has led to a rapid increase in the development of new cities with countries concentrating on creating new smart cities to accommodate the increasing urban population. Smart cities will provide smarter solutions that can be deployed to reduce strain on the facilities by introducing energy-efficient transportation systems. This willdrive the construction of new and efficient road network systems, which will emerge as a promising development for the global GET market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Eco-efficient mining process: emerging market trend

Development of new eco-friendly mining practices and integration of these practices to reduce the harmful environmental impacts of mining operations have made mining activities eco-efficient. The key strategy to reduce the negative environmental impact of mining involves the introduction of mining equipment that limits harmful emissions in the environment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, "Energy-efficient equipment consumes less fuel when compared with conventional equipment. Thus, the end-user demand for energy-efficient surface mining equipment will increase as it reduces fuel costs."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC dominated the global GET market, followed by the Americas and EMEA in 2017. APAC is expected to remain the dominant region for mining and construction activities across the globe. The region accounted for one-third of the global operational mines in 2017. APAC is also a dominant player in mining activities related to gold.

Big savings with Technavio this February!



Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006094/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com