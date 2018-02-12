Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SANDPIPER: Change in the shareholder structure 2018-02-12 / 21:10 *SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG: change in the shareholder structure* - Execution of the carve-out proceeds as planned - Entry of Institutional investors St. Gallen / Switzerland, 12th of February 2018: SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG (BX Berne eXchange, Ticker: SDP, www.sandpiper.ch [1], Open Market, Frankfurt, ISIN: CH0033050961), with focus on digital payment systems and access control solutions, announces an update regarding the "carve-out" initially communicated on the 5th of December 2017. BH Capital Management AG has communicated that its shareholding has fallen from 45.9% to 17.8%. More than 50 shareholders have currently made use of the offered share-swap. On the 8th of February 2018 it has been communicated to the company, that the I|A|F|A Global Opportunities SICAV, Luxemburg, has exceeded the threshold of 3% and now holds 3.1% of SANDPIPER Digital Payments. On the 9th of February 2018 it has been communicated to the company, that Manfred Rietzler has exceeded the threshold of 5% and now holds 6.5%. As announced, the measures taken allow the company's free float to expand and make the entry of new institutional and strategic investors easier. *About SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG* SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG, www.sandpiper.ch [1], is a stock-listed holding company with a focus on innovative payment systems, solutions for marketing and customer retention as well as IT-services, access control and security. The company ranks amongst the leading and largest operators of closed- and open-loop proximity payment solutions in field of high schools, events and digital content networks. SANDPIPER holds a majority stake in the companies Multicard NL B.V., InterCard AG Informationssysteme, Ergonomics AG, IDpendant GmbH as well as PAIR Solutions GmbH. Contact: email: news@sandpiper.ch; Tel: +41-44-7838030; Fax: +41-44-7838040; Website: www.sandpiper.ch [1] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DWYFFOUFVR [2] Document title: SANDPIPER_Update_Carve-Out_ENG_180212 End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG Poststrasse 17 9001 St. Gallen Switzerland Phone: +41 44 783 80 49 Fax: +41 44 783 80 40 E-mail: news@sandpiper.ch Internet: www.sandpiper.ch ISIN: CH0033050961 Valor: A0MYNQ Listed: BX Berne eXchange End of News EQS Group News Service 653637 2018-02-12 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf57274b18066b31ff1adf52e57f9e8b&application_id=653637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=45468499d6bbedfaac3433b108e1efd5&application_id=653637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 12, 2018 15:10 ET (20:10 GMT)