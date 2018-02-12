SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply chain risk analysis study on the automotive industry'. The client, a renowned player in the automotive manufacturing space, wanted to identify the potential risks across the supplier network. The client was also looking at gaining better visibility into the functions across their supply chain to devise ways to manage their supply chain risks. Additionally, the automotive manufacturer wanted to increase product quality and save logistics costs by implementing a reliable supply chain risk analysis solution.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "The rising complexity in terms of regulations to improve the safety standards is compelling the automotive manufacturers to improve their production efficiency while compromising on the costs."

The solutions offered by the supply chain risk analysis experts at SpendEdge helped the automotive manufacturer to devise effective risk mitigation strategies through the use of available resources such as people, processes, and technology. Moreover, our solutions assisted the client to accurately forecast the disruptions in the supply chain and improve the overall business performance.

The supply chain risk analysis solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve the time-to-market for the products offered

Prevent and mitigate the impact of supply chain breakdowns

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

