SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'spend management study on the renewable energy sector'. A renowned player in the renewable energy space wanted to reduce the time taken for their sourcing and procurement activities by developing a personalized spend analysis platform. The renewable energy provider was also looking at implementing a procurement platform to enable strategic sourcing and manage contracts and suppliers across their business units.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Though the energy sector is a dynamic area with a promising future, technological advances, and increasing operational expenses, the need to develop sustainable energy solutions pose a major challenge to energy companies."

In the renewable energy space, leading renewable energy providers are leveraging the use of spend management solutions to implement best-in-class procurement platforms. Our spend management solutions help businesses gain a competitive advantage by helping them reduce maverick spends across their business units. Moreover, our spend management experts focus on offering tailored solutions which will help them increase the overall savings, thereby offering considerable benefits to these firms.

The spend management solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to develop a personalized spend analysis platform. This, in turn, enabled them to make use of the internal data for improving their management skills and procurement expertise. Also, with the help of our solutions the renewable energy provider successfully implemented a strategic sourcing roadmap to drive significant savings in a short span of time.

Our spend management solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce their operating costs for analysis and reports

Generate savings of over 3 million dollars

