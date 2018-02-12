SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier profiling study on the automotive industry'. A renowned auto manufacturer with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread globally wanted to reduce excess procurement and inventory costs to deliver better quality products. The client approached our team of experts to help them leverage the use of supplier profiling solutions to overcome their challenges and improve their supply chain efficiency. Additionally, the auto manufacturer was also facing difficulties in identifying and engaging with the right supplier.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The growth of the automotive industry can be attributed to various factors including the rise of per capita income, global consumer spending, and finance rates."

Renowned firms in the automotive sector are leveraging the use of supplier profiling solutions to develop a list of prominent suppliers and ensure the quality of the products offered. The solutions provided by our supplier profiling experts help businesses to measure and optimize their supplier performance. Moreover, our supplier profiling solutions also assist auto manufacturers to segment suppliers based on spend and criticality, thereby helping them evaluate the suppliers in terms of their potential risks.

The supplier profiling solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the auto manufacturer to profile the most suitable suppliers in the auto manufacturers' space in terms of their efficiency and revenue. Additionally, the solutions provided also assisted the client in reducing the maverick spend while maximizing the value of their offerings.

Our supplier profiling solutions offered benefits that helped the auto manufacturer to:

Develop a SWOT analysis and manage supplier activities

Gain a performance perspective on various factors

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

