

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $149.7 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $88.7 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.3% to $979.6 million. This was up from $688.4 million last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $149.7 Mln. vs. $88.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -Revenue (Q4): $979.6 Mln vs. $688.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 to $1.59 Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX