

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $187.55 million, or $0.98 per share. This was lower than $193.24 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $536.23 million. This was up from $513.97 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $187.55 Mln. vs. $193.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Revenue (Q4): $536.23 Mln vs. $513.97 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



