

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invacare Corp. (IVC) announced that it will transfer production of Küschall manual wheelchairs from its facility in Witterswil, Switzerland to its wheelchair manufacturing facility in Fondettes, France by the end of the third quarter 2018. This move will allow the company to better optimize its wheelchair manufacturing facility in France.



The transfer is expected to generate an incremental $1.7 million in annualized pre-tax savings in the Europe business segment. Due to this realignment, the company expects to incur restructuring charges and related operating costs of approximately $1.1 million on a pre-tax basis in the Europe business segment. Cash restructuring charges will be paid in the third quarter 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX