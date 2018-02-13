Sungrow Turnkey Station Powers 1.5MW Floating PV Plant in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced recently that it has successfully installed its 2MW SG2000MV turnkey station and waterproof combiner box for a floating PV plant on the Mitakabe Pond in Sanuki-shi Kagawa Prefecture, Japan.

Japan, known for its scarcity of open land, has seen the growing use of water ponds for solar plants. The 1.5MW floating PV plant, which provides power for Shikoku Electric Power CO.,Inc.,costs around 500 million JPY, 85% of which were financed by Kagawa Bank. It is expected to generate 1.87 million kWh of power annually.

The SG2000MV turnkey station deployed at the project features its 20-foot containerized design which integrates four SG500 central inverters, a transformer, and RMU, significantly saving the cost for commissioning and installation, as well as adding protection to extreme climactic conditions. The combiner box used in theMitakabe Pond plant, the SunBox PVS-8M/16M-W,is specifically customized for floating solar plants and is able to work safely in wet and erosive environments.

"Sungrow is delighted to be chosen as the inverter supplier for the Mitakabe Pond floating PV project. Our containerizedturnkey solution has been proven as a most ideal choice in many similar plants and we are expecting to help even more in the future," said Prof. Renxian Cao, President of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of June 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com

