

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 360 points or 10.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,155-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive with continued bargain hunting on the docket after last week's brutal selloff. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the properties and oil and insurance companies. Financials remained broadly weak.



For the day, the index collected 24.27 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 3,154.13 after trading between 3,062.74 and 3,168.13. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 44.47 points or 2.65 percent to end at 1,723.73.



Among the actives, Bank of Communications plunged 2.54 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.05 percent, Agricultural bank of China tumbled 1.68 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.84 percent, China Life dropped 1.93 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.82 percent, PetroChina gained 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.25 percent, China Vanke spiked 2.01 percent, Gemdale eased 0.16 percent, Jiangxi Copper jumped 1.31 percent and Zijin Mining picked up 0.46 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, adding to gains from the previous session as the major averages further offset steep losses from early last week.



The Dow soared 410.37 points or 1.70 percent to 24,601.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.47 points or 1.56 percent to 6,981.96 and the S&P surged 34.65 points or 1.39 percent to 2,656.00.



The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness, with the major averages climbing further off the two-month lows set last Thursday.



The major averages added to Friday's gains but remain well off their recent record highs. Trading activity remained subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping traders on the sidelines.



Crude oil futures inched higher Monday, but were unable to hold $60 a barrel despite a rebound for U.S. stocks. March WTI oil settled at $59.29/bbl, up 9 cents or 0.2 percent. Oil prices tumbled 10 percent last week as the EIA lifted its forecasts for 2018 and 2019 U.S. production.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX